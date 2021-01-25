A CYCLIST who is riding from Frinton to Land’s End has raised more than £2,500 in memory of two beloved family members.

Jordan Cantlow, 23, will be cycling more than 300 miles as a touching tribute to his mother Michelle, who died from cancer in July 2019.

Tragically, days before the anniversary of her death in 2020, his younger brother Kayden took his own life aged just 14.

Kayden’s death triggered a campaign for safety improvements at St Dominic’s Bridge on the railway line near their family home in Colchester, and to raise awareness of mental health in young people.

For Jordan, a recruitment consultant now living in Chelmsford, cycling was a way of keeping himself active and gave him a focus in life as the world plummeted into the first national lockdown last year.

Now he faces his biggest ride yet.

He said: “When we were younger, we went to Cornwall for a family holiday.

“We were always supposed to go to Land’s End but underestimated the distance from Cornwall to get there.

“We were so busy we never managed to get out there.

“My mum always said when she retired she was going to Land’s End, it didn’t matter how just that she would be going.

Missed - Jordan’s brother Kayden Cantlow

“It makes sense to me to go there and close that chapter.

“We never got to go there together but I want to finish this journey and do what my mum wanted to do.”

Jordan said he could not put into words the pain his brother’s death caused him

He added: “My brother was much like me and a big Mummy’s boy, he didn’t deal with losing her well.

“Now I have lost them both and it is for them I am doing this.”

He also expressed how the support of his friends has been incredible and he thinks he has “emptied their pockets”.

Jordan is raising funds for St Helena Hospice which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses and Papyrus UK which provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide.

It also helps anyone worried about a young person through its helpline.

He is hoping to raise £5,000 for the charities and for every £500 donation landmark he hits, there will be a challenge uploaded to his Instagram profile to help raise further funds.

Next up is a fitness training session driven on by eating hot chillies, a challenge he says will give him violent hiccups.

You can follow Jordan’s Instagram which tracks his progress at @Frintontolandsend and donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JordanCantlow.



