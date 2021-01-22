PLANS have been submitted for a new clubhouse and swimming pool at a popular holiday park in Jaywick.

Park Holidays UK has applied to Tendring Council to build new facilities at Martello Beach Holiday Park, in Belsize Avenue.

The 3.7 acre complex would include a new reception, caravan sales office, entertainments room and amusements arcade, as well as the new swimming pool and shops.

A report said the aim is to create a central entertainment and service complex to serve both St Osyth and Martello Beach Holiday Parks and would eventually replace the existing facilities, which are in need of modernisation.

The complex has been designed to suit the rural and coastal nature of the site and the linked buildings will appear as a cluster of modern farm buildings.

Planning agent Ian Butter said: "This proposal is directly related to improving the operational effectiveness of the associated

holiday park and providing an improved holiday experience for visitors.

"The development has been designed to create an all-weather facility that will assist in extending the holiday season, to the benefit of the local economy in terms of both employment opportunities and revenue generation.

"The development is for the benefit of visitors to the holiday park and therefore does not impact upon existing traffic levels or travel arrangements."

The developer added that the construction of a new swimming pool, facilities and entertainment complex are "a necessary improvement and investment to this well established local business in order to maintain the ongoing success and impact on the local area".

The outside area will also be developed to include customer seating areas, a new children playground and 65 parking bays.

Park Holidays is the largest caravan parks operator in the South East and has 31 sites across the UK, including Dovercourt Holiday Park, Seawick Holiday Park, St Osyth Beach Holiday Park and Martello Beach Holiday Park.

Tendring Council is expected to make a decision on the application by March 23.