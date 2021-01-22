A HAIRDRESSER from Holland-on-Sea has taken over as the leader of political party representing the village.
St Bartholomew’s ward councillor Colin Winfield has taken on the role of group leader for the Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters Party.
The group’s previous leader, Joy Broderick, died in November following a long battle with illness.
Mr Winfield, who runs Colin's Hairdressers in Stratford Road, will be supported by post master and fellow ward councillor Kanagasundaram King, who takes on the role of deputy group leader.
Mrs Broderick’s seat on the council will be held open until the next set of elections, which are set to take place in May.