HOME Secretary Priti Patel has announced £800 fines for those who attend house parties.

Speaking at a press briefing in Downing Street, she announced that there had been a further 1,290 Covid-19 deaths since Wednesday.

The Witham MP said "every death its a tragedy" but that the sacrifices people are making is having an impact on the pandemic.

But she added that there are "a small minority who refuse to do the right thing".

"For them my message is clear - if you don't follow these rules then the police will enforce them," she said.

The home secretary also announced a new £800 fine for those who attend house parties, starting next week.

The fine will double for each repeat offence up to £6,400.

It will apply to those who attend illegal gatherings of more than 15 people in a home.

She added:“These fines will apply to those who attend illegal gatherings of more than 15 people in homes.

“The science is clear: such irresponsible behaviour poses a significant threat to public health.

"Not only to those in attendance but to our wonderful police officers who attend these events to shut them down.”

"We will not stand by while a small number of individuals put others at risk."

National Police Chiefs' Council, Martin Hewitt told the press conference that house parties are "dangerous and irresponsible".

He hoped that an increase in fines will act as a “disincentive”.