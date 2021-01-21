MORE than £8,000 of grants are being handed out to local groups in Harwich to help them get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further Coronavirus grant money has been provided by Essex County Council and Tendring Council to ward councillors so that they can target the funding at a local level.

As a result, the six local Labour councillors who represent the Harwich peninsula on Essex County Council and Tendring Council have been able to draw down a total of £8,000.

Garry Calver, Bill Davidson, Maria Fowler, Ivan Henderson, Jo Henderson and Pam Morrison have been consulting with local organisations involved in providing support during the pandemic.

The funding is being allocated to the Harwich and District Community Association, the North Essex Support Team (NEST), Homestart, Harwich Connexions and the Salvation Army, so they can continue to provide support to the community.

Mr Henderson said: “We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful community based approach to supporting those with needs and our network of volunteers is the envy of many areas.

"All of this support requires funding and we are pleased to have been allocated this £8,000 which will make a big difference.”

“£8,000 can do a lot of good when it is given to organisations who know how to make the most of every penny so this money really will make a big difference,” added Mr Henderson.

"We are grateful to Tendring Council and Essex County Council for making the funding available and we are even more grateful for all of the local organisations and volunteers who will ensure it helps our local community through these dreadful times.”