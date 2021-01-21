ANOTHER patient has died at Clacton Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, new figures show.
A total of 20 people have now died with Covid at Clacton Hospital, which is run by Anglia Community Enterprise.
The latest death was confirmed today in the latest NHS England figures.
Another 17 people have also died with Covid at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.
There have been a total of 818 deaths at the trust.
Two more patients with Covid have died at Mid Essex Hospitals Trust, 10 more at Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust and 13 more at Southend University Hospitals Trust.
A total of 789 deaths have been confirmed in hospitals across England today.