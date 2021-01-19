A GREAT-GRANDFATHER is hoping to inspire more people to go and get the Covid vaccine after a video of him getting his went viral.

Reg Davies, 84, from Witham became a viral star overnight after uploading a video to TikTok of him going out to get his first Covid jab.

Viewers fell in love with the former marine window-manufacturer thanks to his quirky attitude and adorable behaviour with the video now sitting at around 181,000 views.

Daughter and carer Gemma 32, set up the account last year to document her dads ‘cute’ and ‘loveable’ moments.

She said: “People have been commenting that he’s a legend.

“I’ve been reading him all the comments and he’s amazed. He doesn’t understand how lovable he is."

The video features Reg, leaving the house for the first time since March to go to Fern House Surgery for his Pfizer/Biotech vaccine.

People were enamoured by his reaction to seeing trees again on the drive.

Known to friends and family as ‘Reg the Leg’, he has six children, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gemma said: “I started the account last year. We got TikTok because we are always taking cute videos of him and it was a way for us to save them.

“The only followers he had were people he knew but I uploaded the video and boom.

“I never thought anyone outside our circle would see it.

“We’ve always known he’s a legend but now everyone else does too."

Reg has lived in Essex for more than 50 years after arriving on holiday and deciding not to go home with 32 years spent in Witham.

The octogenarian was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2005 forcing him to have kidney removed.

Since then, he has been diagnosed with Diabetes, COPD, Arthritis, retention and is forced to use a wheelchair.

Now the viral sensation is hoping his hit will encourage more people to go and get the vaccine and puts their mind at ease.

Reg said: “I’m overwhelmed by it all, I don’t know why it’s so popular.

“Seeing myself on the news was great, I can’t believe it.

"And all the people watching, I hope it gives them courage to get the vaccine.



“And thank them for the lovely things they have been saying. I really don’t know why all this is happening., I’m just overwhelmed.”

Gemma said comments left under the video are showing exactly that.

She said: “We had to go back to the doctors the other day and the doctors came out to see him and people were waving.”