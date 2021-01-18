This week millions more people will start to be offered a coronavirus vaccine across the country.

Over the weekend the it was announced jabs will be offered to millions of over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable from this week.

It comes as the Government expands the rollout amid a border crackdown to keep out new strains.

Here we look at who is now eligible and when you could get the vaccine.

Who can get the vaccine?

The top four priority groups are now eligible to get their coronavirus vaccine in England.

This means people who work in health and social care, as well as everyone over the age of 70, care home residents and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable could now be contacted for an appointment.

The top priority groups are over-80s, care home residents, and NHS and social care staff, and the Government said it will remain the priority to vaccinate them.

But sites which have enough supply and capacity to vaccinate more people will be allowed to offer jabs to the next cohorts, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to offer vaccinations to the first four priority groups by the middle of next month.

The priority list has been decided by the the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) – an independent expert advisory committee.

Where can I get the vaccine?

Across the UK, vaccines will be distributed at a range of locations in the community, including GP surgeries, hospitals, and mass vaccination centres.

This week, a further 10 centres will open at locations around England joining the seven which began administering the vaccination last week.

How do I get booked in for a vaccination?

People in England who are eligible for the vaccine will receive a letter from either their GP surgery or the NHS nationally.

The letter will include all of the information needed to book their two jab appointments online.

People will need to be registered with a GP to use the service where they will be asked for some personal information, before being able to select a location close to home where vaccines are being administered.

Appointments for the first and second jab are booked at the same time, with the second following around 11-12 weeks after the first.

How do I know I am not being scammed?

Some people have reported receiving fraudulent text messages or phone calls in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to older persons charity AgeUK, some people are asked to press a number on their keypad or to send a text message to confirm they wish to receive the vaccine, which could add a charge to their phone bill.

In other cases, callers are offering the vaccine for a fee or asking for bank details.

You will never be asked to pay for a coronavirus vaccine.

Any contact over the phone, email, or text message asking for your bank details in relation to a vaccination appointment is a scam.

Can I just turn up and ask for a vaccine?

People are being advised to not turn up to anywhere administering vaccinations without having an appointment first.

Patients are also being told that the NHS will be in touch with them when it is their turn and to not get in touch with their GP or local authority to ask for a vaccine.

How many people have been vaccinated so far?

As of January 16, a total of 3,857,266 people had had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine across the UK.

Of these, 449,736 had also received their second dose.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the health service is vaccinating at a rate of “140 jabs a minute”.

If I am not on the list yet, when can I expect to be vaccinated?

According to the JCVI list, after people over the age of 70, priority groups five to nine then cover everybody over the age of 50, and people under the age of 65 who have underlying health conditions which put them at greater risk from Covid-19.

Nationwide, people in these groups should expect to receive their first jab by the spring.

Once these groups have been vaccinated, the jab will then be rolled out to the wider population in an order yet to be decided.

Cabinet minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday that all adults will be offered a first dose by September.