The You Can programme is for Tendring residents aged 16 and over who would like to have an insight into working in the Health & Care sectors. The programme comprises of 6 virtual sessions delivered over three weeks by Adult Community Learning (ACL) and is being offered for free.

This programme is the first step in accessing information about working in the Health & Care sectors. There are no exams or tests to take, it is purely informative and supportive of anyone who wants to help improve their employability chances.

Once you complete the 5 modules, ACL will provide a personalised one to one session to support you in your next steps, whether that be further training, apprenticeships or employment.

Sessions will start later this month. To find out more, please visit: https://aclessex.com/youcan or call 03330 139 502

Paul Lewis, Paramedic and a Senior Lecturer

Lisa Llewelyn, Director of Workforce for the Suffolk & North East Essex ICS said, “We are working with a number of local partners to introduce the people of Tendring to the wide range of training and employment options available. It also supports people with interview skills, job hunting in the digital age and CV writing”.

Charlotte Smith, a participant from the recent virtual Colchester Health & Care Academy said, “I wanted to widen my knowledge about the healthcare profession. The programme has also helped me with writing my CV and interview skills. I now know I want to go to university and my ambition is to become a midwife”.

The Health & Care Academy offers an opportunity to learn about the NHS and social care and the routes into the vast array of roles within these sectors. Participants have an opportunity to meet a range of health and care professionals and ask them questions and gain insight into and understanding of the work they do.