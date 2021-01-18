v

A DOCTORS surgery has had to temporarily close its doors after a number of staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Frinton Road Medical Centre, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, has confirmed workers within its reception team have returned positive Covid-19 tests.

It is currently unknown exactly how many of the practice’s employees have contracted the virus, but bosses have now made the decision to completely shut the surgery.

In a statement published on the medical centre’s website a spokesperson said alternative arrangements were being made for patients with appointments.

They also reassured that medication will still be distributed as normal to those who need it.

“The surgery is closed due to positive Covid cases within the reception team,” the statement reads.

“Please telephone the usual number 01255 814936 and the team will be able to assist you.

“Please be aware you may experience delays in answering your calls, but we are working to answer them as soon as we can.

“If you have a booked face to face appointment, our team have been trying to get hold of you, please call 01255 814936 so that an alternative can be made.

“Please continue to post your prescriptions in the box outside the surgery and be assured that you will still receive your medication.”

Amanda Peters, of Holland-on-Sea, has been registered at the Frinton Road Medical Centre since 2011.

She was due to have blood tests done at the surgery within the next two weeks but will now have to wait.

She said: "My honest first reaction was 'oh no, how am I going to get the bloods done?'

"It was a selfish first reaction as I should have been thinking of the staff and hoping they were okay, but I was panicked.

"I haven't got a clue when I will get the tests done now, because I know none of the other linked surgeries are going to be seeing Frinton Road patients, only taking calls.

"I can cope for a month or so without the tests being done, but the thought that there is no doctor available should I, or anyone in my family, need one is quite frankly frightening."

Despite feeling slightly anxious over the closure, Amanda has stressed the most important thing is that the surgery's workers get back to good health.

"It is certainly not the end of the world, because the staff come first - they absolutely have too," she added.

"At least the practice is thinking of their staff and I am wishing all the staff a speedy recovery."

There is currently no indication as to when the Frinton Road Medical Centre will be reopened.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group has been contacted for comment.