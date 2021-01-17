RESIDENTS have reacted in shock after a crime scene police cordon was put in place at a property in Colchester and forensic officers were spotted at the scene.

Essex Police have confirmed they are investigating a 'serious incident' in Laing Road, but will not be issuing an official statement at this time.

As a result, speculation is continuing to grow, and residents have reported seeing police officers going door-to-door and meticulously searching bins and drains.

Residents such as Nick Guy, who lives not far from where the cordon was put in place, have now reacted.

He said: "We were visited by the door-to-door police, but we have no idea what happened.

"I was shocked when I saw all the officers because it is pretty quiet around here, so to wake up to this is just surreal.

"It looks serious, but we have been given no indication as to what happened.

"It just makes you wonder what happens behind closed doors and you cannot help but worry when it is right on your doorstep."

The incident comes just weeks after Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, was tragically stabbed to death in Affleck Road, just metres away from the current cordon.

Another resident, who lives a short way away at the top of the Greenstead estate, said he was not all that surprised to hear about the latest shocking incident.

“It is an ongoing thing down that end of Greenstead, it seems everything bad that happens is in that part of the estate," he said.

“Only a few weeks ago there was a fatal stabbing resulting in a young man losing his life, and this incident is only just around the corner.”