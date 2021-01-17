SPECULATION is mounting in Colchester after a crime scene cordon was put in place and forensic officers were seen entering a home.

Eyewitnesses claim police officers have been searching bins and drains and speaking to residents in Laing Road since roughly 4am today.

One local reported seeing scene of crime officers and as many as eight police cars in the area.

Nick Guy said a home not far from where he lives had been cordoned off.

He said: "There is a major incident and there are police everywhere.

"We have just been visited by the door-to-door police, but we have no idea what has happened.

"The house which backs on to us is cordoned off and police are outside.

"I was shocked when I saw all the officers because it is pretty quiet round here so to wake up to this is just surreal.

"It looks serious but we were given no indication as to what happened. Just makes you wonder what happens behind closed doors.

"You cannot help but worry when it is on your doorstep."

It is currently unknown what has happened but we have contacted Essex Police.

Stay with us for updates.