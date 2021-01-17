OFFICERS got a little more than they expected after initially stopping a vehicle for driving illegally.
Braintree police officers pulled over a car after running a check and establishing it was being driven with no MOT.
Upon closer inspection, however, they spotted the driver and a passenger were also in possession of a Class B drug.
The officers subsequently issued the driver with a ticket for the driving offence before arresting them and the passenger for possession of cannabis.
A spokesman for the force said: "Please remember it is an offence to possess even a small amount of cannabis."