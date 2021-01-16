RESIDENTS without coronavirus symptoms looking to collect a swab test at a site in Clacton will soon no longer be able to following a change in Government policy.

Tendring Council had been running a PCR test site within the the town's Vista Road leisure centre, which permitted locals to pick up a free test - and drop it back off - without having to book an appointment.

The scheme, however, has now been pulled after Downing Street altered its stance on Covid-19 testing and how it should be safely and efficiently carried out within the public domain.

Clacton Leisure Centre will remain open to collect completed tests and until testing stock runs out and an announcement will be made on the council's social media channels this becomes the case.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Councillor responsible for partnerships, said it was still important for people to get a test.

“During this period of national lockdown it is vital that we all stay at home, and only leave our homes for essential reasons; while that includes work, if you can work from home you absolutely should,” she said.

“If though you cannot, and especially if you work somewhere where you come into contact with other people – such as in a supermarket or pre-school – then I would encourage you to seek a rapid test so together we can identify and isolate positive cases in our community.

“Our PCR testing site at Clacton Leisure Centre proved extremely popular, and I am pleased that so many people in our community came forward to get tested – if you have collected a test, please still complete it on Sunday and drop it back for analysis.

“We were prepared to continue running this, and expand it to other locations, but as the national approach to testing has now changed we will stand by to support the next phase of the pandemic response.”

To find out more and keep up-to-date visit tendringdc.gov.uk/communitytesting.