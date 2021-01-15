CORONAVIRUS vaccinations are being rolled out in Dovercourt for the first time today.

The Fryatt Hospital, in Main Road, is understood to be administering the Pfizer vaccine to both elderly residents and frontline health staff.

It is believed 975 doses of the jab will be available for the most vulnerable people in the town.

About 400 care home residents in north Essex have received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine so far.

It is understood the first batch of the UK vaccine was delivered to care homes across the area last week.

However, the exact homes to receive the jab have not been specified.

Any more batches of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered to the north Essex area will be administered exclusively to care homes, it is understood.

This vaccine does not need to be stored in ultra low temperatures, which means it can be transported more easily.

Therefore, it will be taken to care homes to be administered directly to elderly residents.

About ten per cent of north Essex’s 3,700 care home residents have already been vaccinated.

A spokesman for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This is the first time patients in Harwich have got the vaccine, which will be delivered from the Fryatt Hospital.

“People in the Harwich area aged over 80 and with pre-existing conditions will be invited in as these are the most vulnerable.

“Please don’t just come along to the hospital if you don’t have an appointment, as you will not be given the vaccine.”

More vaccination centres have also opened across Essex this week.

Constable Medical Practice, in East Bergholt, started running its vaccination clinic yesterday(THURS JAN 14).

Centres also opened at Pump House Surgery, in Earls Colne.

Each of the GP-led sites are run by Primary Care Networks that see GP practices working together in geographic areas to ensure vaccinations are available to all residents.

It is believed Colchester United’s stadium will also be used as a mass vaccination centre next month.

Residents of care homes have already started receiving their first vaccine.

Work is now underway to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and other health care workers.

Residents have also been urged not to call surgeries about the vaccine. Patients will be contacted directly by their practice.

Harwich Connexions can provide free transport to pensioners who need to go to the Fryatt Hospital by calling on 01255 552010.