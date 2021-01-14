A MANHUNT has been launched after armed thugs broke into a property before spraying their victim in the face with a “noxious substance” and beating him.

Three men, allegedly wearing balaclavas and brandishing machetes and hammers, forced their way into a property in Epping Close, Clacton, at 8pm on Tuesday.

Once inside, having kicked down the door, the trio of crooks was confronted by a man who they left temporarily blinded after spraying a chemical in his face.

The man’s wife, who was shaken by the incident, said her husband was then pushed into a corner by the men and threatened with weapons, before they fled.

Essex Police officers are now on the hunt for the three suspects and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating following an incident Clacton where a man was assaulted by three people who broke into an address.

“It happened in Epping Close at around 8pm on Tuesday January 12.

“It is not believed anything was taken during the incident, but it was reported a man inside the address was assaulted and had a noxious substance sprayed in his face.

“If you have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 1140 of 12 January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

As a result of the attack the man was left struggling to open his eyes and sections of skin on his eyelids were left singed and sore.

The man’s wife is now hoping the police appeal will help catch those responsible for injuring her husband.

She added: “He has been lucky because it could have been much worse. His eyes and mouth are burnt, but I think he will be OK.

“The police are now involved so I am hoping they catch those responsible because they are absolute scumbags.”

The shocking attack came days after a 22-year-old was also sprayed with an unknown substance in Clacton and assaulted.