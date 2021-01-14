More local Covid vaccination services are opening across mid and south Essex today (January 14).
Vaccination centres are launching at Pump House Surgery, Earls Colne and Whitley House Surgery in Chelmsford.
The centres are part of the rollout of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.
Benfleet Clinic will also open as a vaccination centre.
These latest centres are in addition to those that have already opened in Brentwood, Rochford, Danbury, Leigh-On-Sea, Grays, Rayleigh, Maldon, Westcliff-On-Sea and Wickford, Billericay, Basildon and Canvey Island.
Each of the GP-led sites are run by Primary Care Networks (PCNs) that see GP practices working together in geographic areas to ensure vaccinations are available to all residents.
Residents of care home have already started receiving their first vaccine.
Work is now underway to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and other health care workers.
The local NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine and local residents are being asked not to contact their practice enquiring about vaccination.