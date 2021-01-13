TWO people have been bailed in connection with an attack that saw a man dumped in a layby.
The 37-year-old victim was found with life-changing injuries on the B1035 in Mistley at around 5.45pm on Saturday, January 2.
A 27-year-old woman from Jaywick and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and kidnapping on Friday.
They have now both been released on bail until January 28.
Three other people arrested - a 46-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 54 - were previously arrested and released on bail.
The woman and 28-year-old man have been bailed until January 29 and the 54-year-old man until January 15.
A police spokesman said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the assault.
“It is believed he may have been forced into a red Renault van in the Beach Road area of Clacton before being assaulted and left in Mistley.”
Witnesses can contact Clacton CID quoting crime reference number 42/1335/21.