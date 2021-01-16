CORONAVIRUS ambassadors have been consistently “welcomed” by businesses when carrying out checks to ensure they are complying with restrictions.

Tendring Council appointed Covid-19 marshals in November in a bid to facilitate the safe return of shoppers to high streets following the end of the second lockdown.

They were also tasked with advising establishments throughout the district on the Government’s guidelines and have since acted as the eyes and ears of the council.

The authority’s community ambassadors have been working closely with Essex Police officers and have so far carried out nearly 200 engagements and visits.

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader of Tendring Council, said the authority eagle-eyed marshals have so far been positively embraced by businesses.

He said: “Since our Covid ambassadors started just over a month ago they have had almost 200 engagements as well as other visits throughout the district.

“They have been working with retailers, barbers, and pubs to ensure they comply with the varying levels of restriction and, if allowed to open, do so in a safe way.

“Visits from our ambassadors have been very welcomed by those businesses with whom they have engaged.”

One of those positively responding businesses with which the marshals have recently engaged is The Globe, in King’s Quay Street, Harwich.

It had been suggested the popular pub had broken lockdown restrictions and been fined, but Mr Guglielmi has now stressed the visit was a routine check.

He added: “I can confirm The Globe pub in Harwich was visited by one of our Covid ambassadors along with Essex Police in a joint patrol.

“It was part of our ongoing work to educate, engage and encourage businesses to operate properly.

“The visit to The Globe was part of that engagement work and saw a positive conversation with the landlord.

“Nothing untoward was found, and no fine was issued.”

Last month Tendring Council’s Covid marshals checked up on caravan site visitors in Clacton to ensure there were adhering in regulations.