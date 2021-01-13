AN historic tennis club has launched a campaign to raise £75,000 to help see it through the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club has called on its members to help raise cash, which will also be match-funded up to a total of £10,000 by Sport England.

Club chairman and TalkRadio host James Max said the aim of the project is to raise funds for LED lighting for the club’s bubble courts, repair the clubhouse’s thatched roof and to put the club in a good financial position.

He said: “Clubs up and down the country have had a difficult time as a result of the pandemic.

“We are taking action now rather than when it may be too late.

“As a result of our management of the situation, support from members and Government help, grants and loans, the club remains solvent and ready to re-open when we can.

“However, we see this as an opportunity to deal with a situation where any further lockdown may cause us difficulty and to tackle two important other matters the club faces in the medium term that could not be funded from general revenue.

“Our LED lights for the bubble and also the club’s thatched roof needs some urgent attention to avoid a bigger bill in years to come.

“Our strategy in recent years to rebrand and refresh means we now have some of the best sporting and social facilities in the area.”

In recent years the club has seen a new sprinkler system installed, the hard courts cleaned and refurbished, a new terrace and the return of croquet for the first time in 30 years.

Mr Max added: “Our bar and restaurant have been refurbished and looks super smart and our chef continues to deliver wonderful events, lunches and dinners.

“The gym now has some of the best equipment money can buy and overall our club is a destination that delivers a range of exciting sporting and social facilities that are affordable in the context of other clubs in the area.

“We are determined to re-open in a stronger financial position.

The club, based in Holland Road, celebrated its 120th anniversary in 2019 and Mr Max said he hopes the campaign will give it a good start for the next 120 years.

To donate towards the campaign, go to crowdfunder.co.uk/let-there-be-light-3.