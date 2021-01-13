THERE have been more than 1,700 new Covid-19 cases in Tendring in the past week.
The infection rate in the district increased to 1,218.6 per 100,000 people on January 12 - up from 627.7 on January 3.
There were an additional 213 cases reported in the district on Sunday, bringing the number to 1,716 for the past seven days - an increase of 371 (27.6 per cent).
The number of cases continues to grow, but the rate of increase has dropped.
There have been 26 deaths in the district in the seven days to January 11 – eight more than the previous week.
That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 242.