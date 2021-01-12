AN e-scooter salesman has been banned from the road after falling off his scooter whilst drunk with his dog.

Ramin Jabbari, 31, who owns a warehouse in Clacton, "slurred" his words when police found him with a cut lip in London's Hyde Park following a tip-off from a concerned passer-by.

The animal, which was in a bag attached to the scooter, suffered a broken leg following the prang on Boxing Day.

The businessman pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle over the legal alcohol limit and with no insurance when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Jabbari claimed he was “unaware” that driving an e-scooter was illegal, and thought he would be allowed to use it after drinking wine at a friend's house.

Privately owned e-scooters remain illegal on Britain’s roads and pavements, with riders at risk of a £300 fixed penalty notice and six points on their driving licence if stopped by police.

The court heard that Jabbari was heading to his home in Camden, north London, through the park at around 9.30pm on December 26.

Malachy Pakenham, prosecuting, said: “Police responded to the call and found the defendant sitting on a traffic island who had a minor cut to his upper lip.

“The defendant said he had been riding his e-scooter with his dog in a bag and fell off. He had a slurred voice and appeared confused and intoxicated.

“The police officer administered a roadside breath test which was positive.

“In custody the sergeant administered a breath test and found he had 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35."

Jabbari, representing himself, said he didn’t know it’s against the law to drive an electric scooter.

He said: “I’ve been driving for five years and I’ve never had a ticket. I’ve never been in trouble.

“I’ve been here for 10 years. I’ve worked hard. I’ve never been in trouble.

“I’m really sorry that it happened."

He pleaded with magistrates to allow him to keep his licence as he has a warehouse in Clacton, from which he also sells eco-friendly charcoal toothbrush heads on his website Edinco.

He said: “I started a new business. I’ve designed stuff, get them made, and I need to bring stock back with me from the warehouse.

“I know, sincerely, I’m guilty and I know that, but it will never happen again.”

Jabbari was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pay fines of £285.