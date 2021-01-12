THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring has increased by more than 500 in a week.
The infection rate in the district increased to 1,174.3 per 100,000 people on January 11 - up from 627.7 on January 3.
There were an additional 208 cases reported in the district on Sunday, bringing the number to 1,759 for the past seven days - an increase of 557 (46.3 per cent).
The number of cases continues to grow, but the rate of increase has dropped from a high of 102 per cent a week.
There have been 28 deaths in the district in the seven days to January 10 – 13 more than the previous week.
That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 239.
In comparison, Colchester has seen 1,713 cases in the past week – or 879.8 cases per 100,000 people.
The worst affected area in Tendring remains Frinton West and Kirby, which had 183 cases in the seven days to January 6, an increase of 86.7 per cent on the previous week.
