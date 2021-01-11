A NEW localised food delivery service is already expanding to new locations after enjoying a successful first month of trading and fundraising.

Clacton Eats, which was launched towards the end of last year by entrepreneur Gary Richards, is a sleek mobile application perfect for hungry residents.

Similar to the likes of Just Eat and Deliveroo, the software allows peckish foodies to place their orders online, before seeing them dropped at their doorstep.

Unlike its more established tech rivals, however, Clacton Eats predominately focuses on providing a platform for more local eateries, such as My Big Fat Greek Taverna, in Marine Parade East.

Since starting up, Mr Richards has also used the app’s platform to raise money for St Helena Hospice, donating 10p from every order to the essential organisation.

After seeing the popularity of the app rapidly increase, four more businesses in Frinton have now also signed up to be apart of the growing idea, including The Red Lion, Mossla, British India and Star of India.

Mr Richards said: “It has been amazing seeing the app grow as we now have a great selection of takeaways to offer our customers.

"Our aim is to help the local businesses and give back to the community so we cant thank users enough."

To find out more about Clacton Eats visit facebook.com/clactoneats.