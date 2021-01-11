A ROBBERY in which two "fake" police officers put a victim in handcuffs must have been "terrifying", a councillor claims.

Two robbers dressed up as police officers before stealing car keys and a watch from inside a man’s house in Woodberry Way, Walton.

They approached a man as he was getting out of his car near his house and asked if he had any money on him before he was then put in handcuffs.

The robbers stole a number of items from inside the man’s home, including car keys and a Rolex watch.

“This is absolutely shocking,” said ward councillor Delyth Miles.

“It’s horrible to think something like this has happened in a small town like Walton.

“It is particularly cruel at a time like this when people are concerned about their health.

“The poor man must have been terrified.

“We need police to pull out all the stops to find the robbers.

“They are despicable. This is a very serious crime and I hope they get the most severe punishment possible.”

One of suspects is described as being of mixed heritage and 6ft 1ins or 6ft 2ins in height.

He was said to be of athletic build, in his 30s, and had stubble.

The second man is described as white, in his 50s or 60s, 5ft 8ins tall.

He was of average build and had mousey-brown coloured hair.

The two men were wearing black trousers, black T-shirts, and black body armour with a police insignia on.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers will always carry ID, so if you are approached by someone claiming to be an officer you can verify they are legitimate by asking for their credentials.

“If you are still not satisfied, then please call 101 to verify the officer’s identification," he added.

“Our officers will also not approach members of the public asking if they have any money.”

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened at about 3.45pm on Friday, should contact 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/4530/21.