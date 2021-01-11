A LORRY was broken into during the early hours of the morning before several items were stolen from inside.
Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after a heavy goods vehicle was targeted around 1am on December 11.
It was parked in a layby on the A120 between Horsley Cross and Harwich and entry was gained via the side of the vehicle’s trailer.
Several items of an unknown value were subsequently taken from inside.
Officers investigating the crime are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or has any information about the incident.
To contact Essex Police call 101 and quote reference number 42/202315/20 when providing information.
Reports can also be submitted online by visiting essex.police.uk.