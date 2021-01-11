A MAN in his 60s has died following a medical emergency at a railway station.

Emergency services, including paramedics and the British Transport Police, were called to Alresford Railway Station, in Station Road, on Saturday at about 11.15am.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.

It is understood he passed away after climbing the railway bridge connecting the two platforms at the station.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Alresford railway station following reports of a medical emergency.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been informed.”

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said two ambulances and two rapid response cars were sent to the station.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the patient died at the scene,” she added.

“The patient was in their 60s.”

Parish council chairman Frank Belgrove said he was saddened to hear about the man’s death.

“I understand the person died on the pedestrian railway bridge, which links the platform, after rushing up the stairs,” he said.

“As well as being the parish council chairman, I’m also a station adopter and it is very sad to hear that someone has died at the station.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”