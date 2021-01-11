OWNERS of a much-loved animal sanctuary have thanked supporters for helping them fight the financial struggles of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greenland Green Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows and a variety of other species for about 27 years.
Founded by Carol Jacobs, the charitable organisation relies heavily on donations from the public, which are predominantly raised as a result of well-attended open days held at the sanctuary.
Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the sanctuary struggled to generate funds, due to many of its fundraising events and open days having to be cancelled.
But despite the adversities it has face, the animal safe haven has managed to survive, which Carol has put down to the generosity of the public.
She said: "Thank you to every single one of you who supported us through what was a very tough year.
"We are still here and we are blessed to have some truly kind, caring people share this path of life with us.
"For that we are truly grateful. Happy New Year everyone."
To donate to the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary.
