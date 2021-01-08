A GROUP of reclamation specialists have raised nearly £2000 for an essential charity which provides meals and food packages to those in need.

Workers at A&D Reclaim, in Sladbury’s Lane, Clacton, which is run by Karl Dixon, decided to launch a fundraising campaign in aid of Clacton Food Cycle.

The eco-conscious salvage yard was inspired to do so after seeing the organisation’s fantastic efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit charity, which is run by dedicated volunteers, helps the district’s most vulnerable by offering free hot meals and essential food parcels.

A&D Reclaim has now announced it has raised an impressive £1,800 in donations for Clacton Food Cycle with the help of generous businesses and residents.

Mr Dixon said: “It has been a difficult year for everyone, so we at A&D Reclaim thought we would do something a little different.

“We decided to help those in need and give back to the community of Clacton and at least 80 per cent of our customers put in a minimum of £1.

“People could donate online or in store and we also had a raffle running with unique items donated by the reclaim yard.

“All in all, it was a successful fundraiser for a great cause and hopefully its raised awareness for all of the hard work these people do.

“They don't do it for money or praise but in our opinion, they deserve praise and acknowledgement for all of their hard work.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has donated.”