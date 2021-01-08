A FRIENDLY food-loving sheep who was a “huge favourite” with visitors to an animal sanctuary has had to be put to sleep due to age related complications.
Dottie, also known by her nickname Lardy due to her slighter larger size, had lived at the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, for many years.
The adored woollyback, whose cheeky and greedy personality proved a hit with everyone she met, had suffered with arthritis to her older age.
For years she coped remarkedly well and did not let it hinder her life, but after seeing her condition worsen sanctuary bosses were forced to make a tough call.
A spokesman for Greenland Grove said: “Lardy had a full and happy life, and although mentally she was as sharp as ever, she had physically gone downhill.
“So, we made the sad decision to have her put to sleep. Rest easy Lardy, we will miss you loads.”