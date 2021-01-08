RESIDENTS in Tendring are being urged to follow the rules during the third national Covid-19 lockdown.

New restrictions were announced across England on Monday with people told to stay at home except for a few permitted reasons.

People must only leave their home for specific purposes, such as getting food and medicine, medical treatment, or for work if they cannot reasonably work from home.

They can only exercise once daily and there is no household mixing except for support and childcare bubbles.

Schools and colleges are closed, except for vulnerable or key worker children, and all non-essential retail, hospitality and leisure venues are closed except for takeaway, delivery or click-and-collect services.

The restrictions are expected to be in place until at least mid-February.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock had called on the Government to throw every resource into getting the Covid-19 vaccine out as quickly as possible, rather than resorting to yet another “soul-crushing” lockdown.

But today, he urged residents to abide by the regulations.

“I am not a fan of continued lockdowns or restrictions, which are damaging to people’s mental health and livelihoods – but we are now nearing, I hope, the final hurdle,” he said.

“As the Prime Minister set out last night we now have a road map to the lifting of restrictions, thanks to the vaccination programme, and we need to tighten up on restrictions now to protect the NHS until we get to that point.

“So let’s do everything we can to reach that goal – stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives, and if you must go out then remember hands, face, space.

"Stay local – we have fantastic beaches, parks and playgrounds right across the district, so there is no need to travel far to access beautiful open space.

“Together – as a council, as a community, as a country – we can get through this.”

Details of new business grants, which come into effect as a result of the move to Tier 4 on Boxing Day, will go live this week.

Mr Stock added: “Just as it is vital we stay home to save lives, we also need to love local to support our economy. So please think of your local shops, whether for your essentials or when shopping online for other goods.

“We know how important these business support grants are, and our team is continuing to work hard to process all of the applications to all of the schemes as quickly as possible."

To apply for a grant, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.