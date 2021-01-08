Healthcare workers have said they would rather people stay and home and follow the rules to protect them.
Founder, Annemarie Plas even distanced herself from the return after facing abuse online.
She wanted to bring back the weekly applause under a new name, Clap for Heroes, to help lift spirits but it feel flat.
Instead people are calling for key workers to receive a pay rise.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer participated in the clapping but said it 'isn't enough'.
He tweeted: "They need to be pair properly and given the respect they deserve".
