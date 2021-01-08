A MISSING teenage girl who went missing three days ago and sparked a countywide search has finally returned home.
Olivia Slater, 14, is believed to have left her mother’s home in Manor Road, Dovercourt, between 5am and 7am on Tuesday.
The girl, who attends the Harwich and Dovercourt High School, had left a worrying note in which she apologised to her parents and said she was heading to Halifax.
Her mother Sammy Smith and father Michael Slater have now confirmed Olivia has safely returned home having handed herself in to Clacton Police Station.
