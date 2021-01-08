A PENSIONER is raising awareness about a rare condition he developed from a vaccine for yellow fever.

Malcolm Leggett, 80, from Pembroke Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, developed encephalitis in 2007 from a vaccine he required to go on holiday to South America.

The rare but serious condition is an inflammation of the brain usually caused by an infection.

“I unfortunately developed encephalitis from a yellow fever vaccination,” he said.

He said: “Thankfully, I fully recovered, but until suffering this condition, I had never heard of it or its devastating effects for some people.

“Similarly none of my family or friends were aware of it either.

“I joined the Encephalitis Society and their quarterly newsletter Connect has made me realise how lucky I was.

“The Encephalitis Society wants to change this and launched a global campaign World Encephalitis Day.”

“In the six years since it has reached around 180 million people and become the most important day in our calendar for raising awareness.”

Clacton Pier will be lit red for World Encephalitis Day

In past years famous buildings across the world, such as the CN Tower in Toronto and Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, were lit up in red in order to shine a light on the awareness campaign.

Clacton Pier has now agreed to turn red on February 22 to support the World Encephalitis Day awareness campaign.

The retired sales manager added: “The society asked for volunteers to approach the owners of local landmarks to ask for them to be turned red on February 22.

“I am delighted to say that the management of Clacton Pier have agreed to do this.”

The condition affects 500,000 people globally each year and the yellow vaccine is a usually harmless variant of the wild mosquito-borne virus.

But in one in 250,000 people it causes a viscerotropic disease and cause serious damage to internal organs.