A CARER has been named as Slimmer of the Year after losing a staggering 17 stone.

Jenny Irons, 46, has gone from 27st 5lbs in September 2018 to just 10st 5lbs.

She hit her weight loss target after losing 31lbs during the first lockdown and has dropped from size 34 to size 10.

After struggling with chest pains and getting out of breath at her heaviest, she now loves walking for miles and hopes to start dating once the pandemic is over.

Delighted Jenny, who lives in Clacton, has now been named Slimming World’s Woman of the Year.

After - Jenny lost 17st

She originally went along to the slimming group’s branch in Clacton just to provide moral support to her sister, Jackie.

Her own weight had yo-yoed for decades, but after a marriage break-up and being made redundant, she turned to food for comfort.

It led to embarrassing incidents, including once being unable to fit in a pub chair.

She added: “Things really got on top of me, the depression kicked in and I was in a really bad place – the only thing that made me feel better was food.

“I had absolutely no confidence. I would go to the supermarket at 10pm at night or 5am in the morning so that no one would see me.”

After losing about six stones thanks to changing her eating habits as part of Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, Jenny was inspired by her fellow slimmers to become even more active.

She says: “I felt better in myself and had the confidence to start exercising.

“Before, I only ever walked from my car to work – I was too scared to go any further, as I’d get out of breath easily and need to sit down.

Before - Jenny before her weight loss

“Now, I can walk for miles – I’m the new Forrest Gump! I’ve joined a gym to help tone up, too.

“My BMI has gone from 54 to 22, I’ve swapped my size 34 clothes for trendy size 10s, and I just can’t stop smiling. I’m much more confident and I’d love to start dating after Covid.

“Being named Woman of the Year is like the cherry on the cake…or should I say fruit salad.”