A PENSIONER from Clacton has spoken of her excitement at getting her Covid-19 vaccination.

Sally Wraight, 83, travelled from Clacton to be one of the first group of people to get their Covid-19 jab at Broomfield Hospital.

The hospital opened the doors to its Vaccination Hub earlier this week for the very first time, as it starts to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to those aged over 80.

Mrs Wraight said she felt no pain having the vaccine and said she felt it was important to have it.

“I’ve had the jab and I am looking forward to having my second one now," she said.

"It will make such a big difference.

"I think I would be silly not to have the jab especially with the emergence of the new strain. We must take every opportunity we can to protect ourselves.”

That sentiment was echoed by Dr Raja Maroju, who works in A&E at Broomfield, and was one of the first frontline staff at the hospital to receive a vaccination.

He said: “I’m so pleased to have been part of this on day one at Broomfield Hospital, and we should all feel confident in taking this vaccine because it is all evidence-based.

"There are enough studies that have been done and enough research to back it all up. There’s nothing to fear.”

Jab - Alan McClaughlin receiving his vaccine

Alan McClaughlin, 82, from Rayne, praised staff at the Vaccination Hub for their work.

He said: “It’s absolutely important to me to get this done. I’m all for it.

"It was just a quick little jab and it is an important part of protecting people around you.”

Jean Laws, from Braintree, said she was happy to be one of the first to get the jab at the Hub.

The 80-year-old said: “It’s so important to me to get a new lease of life and get back to normal again.

"It feels like a massive privilege to be honest. I can’t wait to get back on track with things.”