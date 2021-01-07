ANOTHER Covid-19 related death has bene recorded at Clacton Hospital.
It comes as 12 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.
NHS England figures from today show there have now been 605 deaths at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.
This is an increase of 12 on the day before.
Another death has also been recorded at the Clacton Hospital, which is run by Anglian Community Enterprise, where there have been 18 deaths in total.
Southend University Hospitals Trust has reported 30 new deaths today, Mid Essex Hospitals Trust eight and Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust four.
Across England there have been another 661 deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 inside the country's hospitals reported today.
The total number of hospital deaths related to Covid-19 in England is now 53,730.