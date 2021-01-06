CLACTON MP Giles Watling will back the Government's national lockdown despite previously threatening to vote against tougher restrictions.

Last month Mr Watling warned he could withdraw his support for the Government's tier system if Covid-19 restrictions for Tendring were not eased.

He had called for Tendring to move from Tier 2 to the lowest Tier 1 restrictions, but the district joined the rest of Essex in Tier 4 on Boxing Day before the national lockdown was announced on Monday.

The Tory MP decided against the move following the surge in Covid-19 cases in Essex due to the new strain of the virus.

The infection rate in Tendring has increased to 761.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 5 - up from 387.6 on December 29.

Mr Watling said: "I will vote with the Government - events have overtaken us.

"I would have voted against the Government if they needlessly put this area into tougher restrictions, but it is now needed.

"When we were in Tier 2, people were travelling here from Tier 4 to use our facilities and shops - and they brought the virus with them."

"The national picture has deteriorated to such an extent that we all must now once again stay at home, to protect the whole NHS and save lives."

He added that it was "disappointing" and would impact lives and businesses, but that a national lockdown is "necessary" at this time.

He added: "We must do our part and adhere to these restrictions, and doing so will reduce pressure on the vaccination programme, which will ultimately bring us to the end of this crisis."

There were 18 deaths in the district in the seven days to January 5 – nine more than the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 216.