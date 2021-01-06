RESIDENTS have been left angry after their deprived village was named as one of the worst places to live in England. 

Jaywick has been ranked the 8th worst place in a new survey by the satirical website I Live Here.

It claimed a 'record-breaking' 125,681 people voted.

The website said: "Making its debut in our Top 10 is the infamous Jaywick.

"Regularly topping the charts as England’s most deprived area, if you’ve never heard of it, it’s a shanty town built on the undercarriage of Clacton that makes even the worst bits of Blackpool seem like paradise.

"A seaside s**thole where slumlords live in the Brooklands houses that overlook the beach, while letting out ramshackle glorified sheds behind them to the poor and destitute."

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Angry - ward councillor Dan Casey

Jaywick's Brooklands area is officially listed as the most deprived area in the country.

But ward councillor Dan Casey said that despite issues with deprivation, Jaywick can be a wonderful place to live.

"I was disgusted when I saw that article," he said.

"We know there are issues with deprivation in the Brooklands area, especially with housing, but Jaywick is not a terrible place to live.

"People love living in Jaywick and there is a wonderful community atmosphere here that more affluent places just don't have.

"Jaywick is more than just the Brooklands area, which clearly has its problems - there's Jaywick village and the Tudor estate.

"We have a holiday camp and a wonderful beach - people choose to retire here.

"I don't think this survey was based on what the actual people of Jaywick think, it's solely down to the perception created by those Benefits by the Sea style television shows."

Here is the Top 50 worst places to live, according to the survey: 

  1. Peterborough
  2. Huddersfield
  3. Liverpool
  4. Bradford
  5. Hull
  6. Wakefield
  7. Luton
  8. Jaywick
  9. Torquay
  10. Halifax
  11. Doncaster
  12. Keighley
  13. Castleford
  14. Barnsley
  15. Blackpool
  16. Grimsby
  17. Oldham
  18. Aylesbury
  19. Newton Abbot
  20. Wigan
  21. Swanley
  22. Andover
  23. Rochdale
  24. Slough
  25. Ipswich
  26. Sunderland
  27. Nottingham
  28. Blackburn
  29. Bolton
  30. Aldershot
  31. Middlesborough
  32. Croydon
  33. Boscombe
  34. Rotherham
  35. Accrington
  36. Stoke on trent
  37. Leicester
  38. Burnley
  39. Reading
  40. Southampton
  41. York
  42. Brandon
  43. Barking & Dagenham
  44. Didcot
  45. Northampton
  46. Walsall
  47. Chichester
  48. Wolverhampton
  49. Boston
  50. Sheffield