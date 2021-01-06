RESIDENTS have been left angry after their deprived village was named as one of the worst places to live in England.

Jaywick has been ranked the 8th worst place in a new survey by the satirical website I Live Here.

It claimed a 'record-breaking' 125,681 people voted.

The website said: "Making its debut in our Top 10 is the infamous Jaywick.

"Regularly topping the charts as England’s most deprived area, if you’ve never heard of it, it’s a shanty town built on the undercarriage of Clacton that makes even the worst bits of Blackpool seem like paradise.

"A seaside s**thole where slumlords live in the Brooklands houses that overlook the beach, while letting out ramshackle glorified sheds behind them to the poor and destitute."

Angry - ward councillor Dan Casey

Jaywick's Brooklands area is officially listed as the most deprived area in the country.

But ward councillor Dan Casey said that despite issues with deprivation, Jaywick can be a wonderful place to live.

"I was disgusted when I saw that article," he said.

"We know there are issues with deprivation in the Brooklands area, especially with housing, but Jaywick is not a terrible place to live.

"People love living in Jaywick and there is a wonderful community atmosphere here that more affluent places just don't have.

"Jaywick is more than just the Brooklands area, which clearly has its problems - there's Jaywick village and the Tudor estate.

"We have a holiday camp and a wonderful beach - people choose to retire here.

"I don't think this survey was based on what the actual people of Jaywick think, it's solely down to the perception created by those Benefits by the Sea style television shows."

