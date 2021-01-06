BLUEPRINTS have been submitted for a new drive-thru Costa Coffee at a retail park in Clacton.

Britton Developments has submitted plans to build the 1,800sq ft unit on farmland next to the Smugglers Cove Inn at Brook Park West, off the A133.

The plans include 33 parking spaces and an associated access road, opposite the retail park’s Lidl supermarket.

Permission was granted for two drive-thru cafes or restaurants, one of which is occupied by McDonald’s, when permission was granted for the retail park in 2017.

But new plans have been submitted specially to fit the requirements of Costa Coffee.

How the drive-thru coffee shop could look

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, fears the out-of-town coffee shop will stop people from visiting the town centre.

He said: “Every shop built outside the town centre has an impact on the town.

“Retail parks have done just as much damage to Clacton as internet shopping has.

“It doesn’t make sense to say it will have no negative impact - every cup of coffee drunk there will be one that doesn’t get drunk at a coffee shop in the town.”

The drive-thru would be the town’s fourth Costa Coffee.

A report by the developer said the drive-thru coffee shop will complement existing facilities at the retail park and would be a boost for jobs.

It said: “The proposal will provide accommodation designed to be occupied by Costa Coffee and will enhance the local area’s food and beverage offer.

“The primary objection of the proposal is to deliver facilities as part of the Brook Park West and Brook retail park complex is and serves visitors to the adjacent existing and forthcoming retail leisure and employment facilities.

“The proposed development is of a scale which does not require a retail impact assessment.

“Notwithstanding this the original hybrid application was considered not to have a significant adverse impact on the town centre.

“Fundamentally the principle of the development of a drive-through coffee shop on the application site has already been established through the original hybrid application on the wider site.

“In addition, the proposed development will provide a number of benefits including complimentary facilities and new jobs and a signal of investor conference in Clacton as a main town and holiday resort.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by February 10.