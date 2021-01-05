THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring continues to rise.

The infection rate in the district increased to 761.5 per 100,000 people in the week to January 5 - up from 387.6 on December 29.

There were an additional 256 cases reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 1,345 for the past seven days - an increase of 95.2 per cent on the previous week.

There were 18 deaths in the district in the seven days to January 5 – nine more than the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 216.

The worst affected area in Tendring is Frinton West & Kirby, which recorded 113 cases in the seven days to December 31 - an increase of 57 on the previous week.

Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington recorded 90 cases over the same period - an increase of 221 per cent on the previous week.

Tendring's infection rate is now higher than Colchester, which saw 1,463 cases in the past week – or 751.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In comparison, the Essex average is 1,039.1 cases per 100,000 people, while Thurrock's rate is 1,407.6.

Vaccine clinic - patients are being given the Covid-19 vaccine in Clacton

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday ordered a third national lockdown, raising the Covid-19 alert to level five – the highest possible.

This means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons and primary schools, secondary schools and colleges must move to remote learning. The measures are expected to stay in place until mid-February.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said another lockdown is “disappointing” but that it is necessary.

Mr Watling said: “Despite the outstanding efforts of our community to control the spread of the virus locally, the national picture has deteriorated to such an extent that we all must now once again stay at home, to protect the whole NHS and save lives.

“This is a disappointing development that will impact our lives and businesses, but a national lockdown is necessary at this time.

“We must do our part and adhere to these restrictions, and doing so will reduce pressure on the vaccination programme, which will ultimately bring us to the end of this crisis.

“As before, support will be available from the Government.”

NHS England figures show 586 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (January 4).

That was an increase of 12 compared to Sunday, when there were 574.

It means there have been 50 deaths in the past week, up from 24 the previous week.