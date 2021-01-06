A SEASIDE businessman has branded the Government's proposed coronavirus support scheme as "useless", but agrees that a national lockdown is the right thing to do.

On Monday evening Boris Johnson announced Downing Street would once again be placing the entire country in a March-style lockdown.

The more stringent restrictions are being introduced in a bid to curb the spread of the more infectious coronavirus variant.

As a result, all non-essential businesses, including those in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors have been instructed to shut up shop until further notice.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has since unveiled a staggering £4.6billion relief package in a bid to mitigate the financial impact of the new lockdown.

Businesses are expected to be able to apply for a one-off grant worth up to £9,000, but some experts are concerned it will not be enough to keep companies afloat.

Jason Smedley, along with his wife, Georgie, runs the Royal Hotel, All That Jazz Beauty Bar and the My Big Fat Greek Taverna restaurant in Marine Parade East, Clacton.

He agrees that a national lockdown is long overdue, but has blasted the proposed support for businesses and is concerned for the futures of his workforce.

He said: “I have 70 jobs across our business which are now on the line and the support scheme is useless.

“I am really trying hard to put Clacton on the map, but we need the £25,000 from last year to be matched in order to get through this.

“I would even take in another bounce back loan to show our commitment.