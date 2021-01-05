PARENTS across Tendring have said shutting schools is the "correct thing" to do but have argued the decision should have been made much sooner.

In an announcement made on Monday evening, hours after reiterating his position on the safety of schools, Boris Johnson placed the entire country in its third lockdown.

As a result, educational institutions have now been closed to most pupils, but vulnerable students and children of key workers will still be allowed to attend.

The last-minute implementation of what are the toughest restrictions since March left teachers and support staff with a “huge amount of planning to do” in very little time.

Remote learning is now being rolled-out, so some teachers are having to not only video themselves teaching lessons, but also prepare physical study packs for children who do not own accommodating devices.

Samantha Honey, who sends her children to Clacton County High School, believes closing schools was the right move.

The 39-year-old said: “The Government has done the correct thing to ensure the safety of children and their families.

“I am hoping with this being the second time this has happened things will run more smoothly.

“I still think the best option for the children’s future would be to extend school age by a year to allow all these students to catch up.

“For now, though, I am relieved.”

Tempany Norris’ children attend the Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery.

She said: “I have a responsibility to keep my children safe and that is what I will continue to do.

“The closure should have happened sooner but I’m just glad I now know my children are going to be safe.”

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, however, believes schools across Essex should remain open.

He said: “Many children in Tendring don’t have proper IT or access to broadband,” he said.

“Tendring has some of the most deprived areas in the county and all closing schools will do is make them even more deprived.

“Kids in school clearly spread the infection, but shutting schools doesn’t mean it will stop the spread - children are going to be dumped on grandparents while parents go to work and will spread it to them.

“I just think it is a kneejerk reaction to close schools without putting something else in place.”