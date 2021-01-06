PREPARATIONS are underway to open more coronavirus vaccine centres in north Essex.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group has confirmed a primary care vaccine centre will be opening at the Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt on Monday.

It is understood the vaccination centre will be prioritising Covid-19 vaccines to NHS staff and care home workers.

Residents aged 80 and over are still a high-priority but due to the country going into a third lockdown - with people being told to stay at home - frontline workers are expected to receive the jab first.

The Fryatt Hospital’s minor injuries unit was forced to closed temporarily on Monday as staff were deployed to “areas of greatest need”.

A spokesman for Anglian Community Enterprise, which runs the unit, said: “As with all health care providers we are having to redeploy staff to areas of greatest need.

“The decision to close the minor injuries unit was a difficult decision to make but we felt that additional support was needed on the wards.

“January is traditionally a time when staff sickness is high. We are being particularly cautious at the moment whilst ensuring that we have sufficient staff to manage the areas of most need.”

Patients can still use Clacton Hospital’s urgent treatment centre until the unit reopens, GP surgeries or Colchester Hospital if it is an emergency.

A medical centre in East Bergholt is also hoping to become a coronavirus vaccination hub.

Constable Country Medical Practice has applied to be approved as a hub and is now awaiting clearance.

If approved, it is hoped vaccines can be administered to patients later this month.

The first batch of the Oxford vaccine has to be administered to people aged 80 or over.

As part of the preparation, the surgery is trying to establish if volunteers can help patients with their parking on vaccination days.

The centre is assessing for potential volunteer numbers daily from Wednesday to Sunday, January 17 from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

A Patient Participant Group member will contact those who get in touch with the surgery about volunteering to answer questions about the role.

A statement from the surgery said: “The surgery website now has a ‘Covid-19 and flu vaccination’ section where regular updates and information will be posted. “We do not have any further information about site approval or the vaccination start dates at this stage.”

“We understand that many of you would like to know more and we will aim to put regularly timely information on our website or Facebook page.”

If would like to help, email ccmpmarshalls@gmail.com with your details.