CLACTON Pier’s owners claim the Government’s promise of a £9,000 grant is needed to help businesses in the hospitality industry following a tough year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a fresh £4.6billion support package for businesses across the UK dealt a further crippling blow by the latest lockdown.

It includes one-off top-up grants worth up to £9,000 for firms in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors to help nurse them through to the spring.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said that the pier had to close when the whole of Essex was put into Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

“We were grateful to be open through most of the festive period and had expected things to change after Christmas and that turned out to be the case,” he said.

“Obviously we are now fully closed until such time as the Government removes the restrictions and allows us to re-open. It is unlikely that will be any time before the end of February and probably later than that.

“We understand the reasons why and we are grateful for any further support we will get along with the furlough scheme which helps to protect jobs.”

Mr Ball added things are getting tougher for those in leisure and hospitality as each month goes by and the business support grants of up to £9,000 are certainly needed.

Mr Sunak said he would “take stock” of Government support packages in March’s Budget.

when he was pressed on whether he would extend the furlough scheme to prevent a wave of business closures and redundancies.