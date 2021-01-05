A CONSERVATIVE council leader has hit out at his own Government's lockdown measures, claiming they "just don't work".

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, fears the latest lockdown will have a massive impact on lives and livelihoods in the district.

He called on the Government to throw every resource into getting the Covid-19 vaccine out as quickly as possible, rather than resorting to yet another "soul-crushing" lockdown.

The lockdown comes as Tendring recorded 15 Covid-related deaths in the past seven days, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 211.

Mr Stock said: "It's really depressing - it's been nine or ten months and we are back into full national lockdown.

Daphne Dye reciving the Covid-19 vaccine in Clacton last month

"I'm not fond of lockdowns, the evidence is that they haven't been very effective.

"We had a lockdown for four weeks in November and it clearly didn't work.

"People want to blame others for not adhering to the rules, but I think the majority of people have stuck by them.

"It's difficult not to stick to the rules, there's no shops and no pubs open - there's nowhere to go. I'd love to be able to pop down to the pub.

"But you can't lockdown a whole country - we still need people to work in hospitals, the police, delivery drivers - the whole supply chain."

Mr Stock said he was not impressed by the speed of which the vaccine is being rolled out and that giving out just 500,000 a week was not quick enough.

A vaccine clinic was set up in Clacton last month

He said: "The key to getting out of this is the vaccine - and we need to see every single resource thrown into getting it out as soon as practicable, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I know people would volunteer to help - and the Government needs to get the Army and local authorities involved in the roll out.

"We need needles in arms really quickly," he said.

He added that shutting schools was "really sad" and that it would have a negative impact on deprived families in Tendring, many of whom lack computer equipment and broadband.

He said it was also "soul-crushing" for small businesses in the district, who have not received as much support as those involved in the hospitality industry.

He also concerned about the prospect of local elections and by-elections earmarked for May being postponed again, having been delayed from last year.

"People are not being allowed out of their homes and to see loved ones, yet they're not being allowed to express their dissatisfaction.

"I'm surprised people are not up in arms about it."