A HEADTEACHER has lambasted the Government for providing only nine laptops to support more than 50 vulnerable pupils during the country's third lockdown.

Yesterday, the nation was placed into another lockdown after Boris Johnson announced the closure of schools to most students and imposed the toughest restrictions since March following a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Liz Bartholomew, the headteacher of Mayflower Primary School, said the Government's handling of the situation is "utterly shocking".

Her school, in Dovercourt, has only been given nine laptops to support more than 50 vulnerable pupils during this third lockdown.

She said: "Not all families can access the internet, so some prefer paper based learning."

Mrs Bartholomew said she felt moving remote learning was imminent, but was shocked it is set to last until February half-term.

"The Government's handling of the situation is utterly shocking," she said.

"The sheer fact that we get told at the same time as the rest of the nation is laughable.

"We still need that time to plan and communicate with our parents.

"Once more, we feel let down as a profession."

She said she is disappointed the advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies was not acted upon sooner as it would have given parents and school staff time to prepare properly.

"As for the vaccine, we are offended that education staff are not considered a high enough priority to be offered the vaccine, considering school settings have need described as a 'vector' for transmitting the virus," she added.

In a bleak statement, Mr Johnson said the new variant of coronavirus, which is up to 70 per cent more transmissible, was spreading in a “frustrating and alarming” manner and warned that the number of Covid-19 patients in English hospitals is 40 per cent higher than the first peak.

“The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet but I really do believe that we’re entering the last phase of the struggle, because with every jab that goes into our arms we’re tilting the odds against Covid and in favour of the British people,” the Prime Minister said.