A CONCERNED councillor has called for extra police patrols to reassure residents following a 'vicious' attack in Clacton.

Police believe a man was forced into a van, attacked and dumped in a lay-by, leaving him with serious, life-changing injuries.

Paramedics were called to help a 37-year-old man was found in the layby on the B1035 in Mistley at about 5.45pm on Saturday.

It is understood the victim may have been forced into a red Renault van in the Beach Road area of Clacton before being assaulted and then dumped in the layby.

The victim suffered a broken leg, broken ribs and facial injuries.

Some of his injuries are thought to be life-changing.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood has called for more patrols in the Beach Road area.

“I was truly shocked to hear the details of what appears to be a pre-meditated, targeted and vicious attack that has taken place on the streets of our town," he said.

“While the police believe this to be a targeted rather than random attack it is understandable that local people are going to be concerned by such a crime.

"Therefore, it would be helpful if the police could increase their visibility in the area to provide re-assurance.”

It is not known exactly when the attack, but it may have occurred been between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Det Sgt Daniel Jefferies, from Essex Police, said there is not thought to be any wider threat to the community.

He said: “We do not believe this was a random attack and was instead targeted.

Whilst we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the local community, this is a serious incident which has left a man with life-changing leg injuries."

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact detectives at Clacton CID by calling 101 and quoting incident 809 of January 2.