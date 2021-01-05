Close-contact indoor visits in care homes will not be allowed to take place across England during the coronavirus lockdown, in what has been called a "terrible blow" for residents.

But visits involving screens, pods and through windows will be able to go ahead, according to lockdown guidance published by the Cabinet Office on Monday evening.

This has been the case for care homes in Tier 4 areas up until now.

Care homes in areas with lower transmission rates have been able to use rapid result coronavirus tests to help them enable close-contact visits.

Care homes with outbreaks will not be able to receive visitors, the new guidance says.

However, visits under exceptional circumstances, such as end-of-life visits, will be able to continue in all circumstances.

The guidance also says that any residents leaving their care home for a visit to see friends and family will not be able to meet them indoors, for example in the family home.

Vic Rayner, executive director of the National Care Forum, which represents not-for-profit providers, said: "The move away from close-contact visits is a terrible blow for residents across the country.

"However it is very important and positive that visiting remains firmly on the agenda and homes across the country will be working hard with loved ones to ensure wherever possible visits can continue.

"When we emerge from this lockdown it is imperative that we put care home residents' needs at the top of our priority list and ensure meaningful visits can resume."

Fiona Carragher, director of research and influencing at the Alzheimer's Society, said many residents have still not been able to properly see or hug their loved ones.

The charity is calling for the Government to "act with compassion" and prioritise the safe continuation of meaningful visits.

She said: "After a dreadful year for people with dementia, worst hit by the virus, we are still having to stress that mental health plays as much of a role in people's survival as physical.

"The large majority of people in care homes with dementia do not have time on their side. Contact with their families isn't just for comfort but fundamental to their care - and most important of all, their reason for living.

"The Government must do everything it can to keep people in care homes safe from the virus, but must act with compassion to prioritise meaningful visits continuing in a safe way, allowing residents to have the one thing that matters most to them in their final days."