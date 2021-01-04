PLANS to place a 20ft refrigerated storage container outside Marks and Spencer's shop in Walton every Christmas have been approved.
The firm said the container would help the M&S Foodhall, in Arthur Ransom Way, with increased demand and pressure following the Covid-19 pandemic.
It applied to Tendring Council or permission for the container to be placed outside the shop, which was only opened in 2018, between November 1 and January 31 each year.
The firm said: “Marks and Spencer has been working extremely hard since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak to respond to the increased demand for food supplies while making sure customers and employees health and well-being remain a priority."
It said the container would help it to maintain a seamless supply of goods while enabling safe working practices.
The plans were approved by planners, but they stipulated that loading and delivery must not take place outside the hours of 6.30am and 10pm.